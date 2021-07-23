Lance Bass Says He Was ‘Kept Away From’ Britney Spears for Years

Lance Bass is “definitely” an avid supporter of the #FreeBritney movement, even though he hasn’t been in touch with Britney Spears much lately.

via: Page Six

Bass, 42, revealed on the “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast Thursday that he hasn’t spoken to the “Toxic” singer, 39, “in years,” adding, “We’ve been kept away from each other for quite a while.”

“I don’t know exactly what she needs, but I do know that she, to me — [from] what I see — is sane enough to pick her own people,” he said.

The former *NSYNC member has known Spears since the late ’90s, when Bass’ group and the Grammy winner dominated the pop music charts. The “Lucky” singer also famously dated his former bandmate Justin Timberlake.

In 2008, Spears was forced into a conservatorship that has now lasted 13 years. She recently has been fighting in court to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator and terminate the guardianship altogether.

Bass told Heather Dubrow that he believes Britney needs to be “away from the dad.”

“She needs to pick her own people running this conservatorship, if she even needs one, especially when choosing her lawyer,” the “Daily Popcast” host opined. “To me, there’s a bigger picture here. … The main thing that I’m concerned about is the court systems and this judge.”

He added, “If this is really true, then we have to look at this judge, right? Because that means that they’re corrupt. I don’t know. It’s scary.”

It is unclear when Bass’ interview with Dubrow, 52, was taped, but on July 14, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny did approve for Britney to choose her own representation for the first time since the conservatorship began. Attorney Mathew Rosengart was named as her lawyer.

Bass is not the first aughts-era pop star to speak in support of Britney.

Backstreet Boy AJ McLean recently slammed the conservatorship, calling it “insane” and “completely brutal.”

“It’s not, it’s not fair,” he said earlier this month. “And I just don’t think it’s right. So again, free Britney. That’s my whole thing, man. All for it.”

At a brief hearing on Monday, Rosengart claimed his team is “moving aggressively and expeditiously” to have Jamie removed from the conservatorship