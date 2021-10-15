Lance Bass and Husband Michael Turchin Welcome Twins via Surrogate [Photo]

Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin are officially parents. The NSYNC star and Michael happily announced on Thursday, October 14 that they welcomed their twin babies, daughter Violet Betty and son Alexander James, via surrogate.

Bass, 42, shared photos to Instagram on Thursday of the birth certificates for his newborn daughter, Violet Betty, and son, Alexander James.

“The baby dragons have arrived!! ?????????? I can not [sic] express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot,” the singer wrote.

He then quipped, “Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

Jerry O’Connell was among the first to send his well-wishes to the couple, writing, “Congrats! You’re gonna be a great dad!!!! As far as getting a good-nights-sleep… You can say: ‘Bye-Bye-Bye.’”

Tori Spelling commented, “Congrats my friend! So happy for you both. And, just like that you became a family of 4! xoxo.”

Ashlee Simpson added, “Congratulation’s [sic] ??????????????.”

Lucy Hale and Gabrielle Union, meanwhile, both left heart emojis on the post.

Turchin, 34, posted the same photos to his Instagram account with the caption, “Introducing the newest members of the Turchin-Bass household: Violet Betty and Alexander James!!!! They’re pure perfection and yes that includes the dozens of poops we’ve already dealt with. Our hearts our full!!! Thank you everyone for the well wishes.”

Bass and the artist married in December 2014 and had been wanting to start a family together for quite some time before announcing in June that they were expecting twins with a Halloween-themed video.

They had chosen a surrogate back in the summer of 2018, but the process took longer than the pair expected.

“We had several friends going through this and it took a little while, but I think we’ve broken the record for how many donors we’ve gone through,” Bass told Page Six that December. “We’re on donor No. 6 right now, and we don’t even know if that one’s gonna work. So, it has been a lot longer than I thought.”

He also joked, “You would think I would get so many offers for eggs, but not many people have come to me with their eggs! I think I’m going to have to tweet it out right now!”

Congrats guys.