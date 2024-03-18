Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner Launch New Podcast Together With Subtle Nod to ‘KUWTK’ | lovebscott.com

Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom are teaming up to launch a new podcast.

via: In Touch Weekly

Lamar, 44, who was previously married to Khloé Kardashian, and Caitlyn, 74, Kris Jenner’s ex, are set to premiere their joint venture, “Keeping Up With Sports,” TMZ reported on Monday, March 18. Cohosted by sports influencer Zach Hirsch, the podcast is set to “deliver a fresh, unflinching look at what it takes to be the best,” the show’s website states.

“Each episode goes beyond the headlines, providing listeners with an entertaining perspective on the personal stories behind the champions, delving into the highs and lows of being in the spotlight, recounting early struggles on the path to success, and exploring how today’s athletes navigate difficulties along their journeys.”

Sugar Ray Leonard, former professional boxer and Khloé’s godfather, is set to be the first guest on the pod, with the episode dropping in the coming weeks.

“Back in the day, I did an interview one time, and I was sexually abused by one of my trainers. And I kept that in my heart and in my head, for 10, 15, 20 years,” Sugar Ray, 67, said in a preview clip shared by TMZ. “I never said anything, but when I did say it, I broke down like a baby. I cried so hard cause I was hurting.”

In addition to Sugar Ray, boxer Bryce Hall, Amber Rose, boxer Zab Judah, former Jackass star Steve-O and CBS basketball analyst Seth Davis are among the upcoming guests.

Fans will recall that the former Los Angeles Lakers star was married to Khloé, 39, from 2009 to 2013. The pair tied the knot on September 27, 2009, after just one month of dating. They went on to star in their own spinoff series, Khloé and Lamar, for two seasons.