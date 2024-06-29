Lady Gaga Had Nothing to Do with Diddy Getting Dropped By Law Firm, Says Lawyers | lovebscott.com

Diddy was, in fact, dropped from high-powered law firm, Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks — but contrary to internet rumor, Lady Gaga had nothing to do with it.

“The decision to part ways with Mr. Combs was proactively made by the partners in the firm a number of months ago as they felt it was the right thing to do,” a spokesperson for the law firm exclusively told Page Six.

We’re told the music mogul, who is embattled in a number of lawsuits involving allegations of sex trafficking and rape, was dropped at least eight weeks ago due to the nature and number of the allegations.

“The report that the decision was the result of client pressure just isn’t true,” the spokesperson said.

Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks, reps some of the biggest names in entertainment, including pop star Lady Gaga. On Friday, NewsNation reported the firm dropped Combs due to pressure from the “Poker Face” hitmaker.

According to the report, “an insider” told the outlet, “Lady Gaga said she was leaving (the firm) if they didn’t drop Diddy.”

“And she’s too big to lose.”

But a source, who knows the singer, told us, “That convo never happened.”

Several companies affiliated with Combs have parted ways with the disgraced hip hop star since his deviant, abusive behavior became public last fall.

The Post exclusively reported Mayor Eric Adams revoked Combs’ key to the citythree weeks after CNN leaked a video of him physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel. He was also forced to step down as chairman and separate from Revolt TV, the media company he cofounded.

Even if Gaga did make that threat, do we ever think they’d admit to it? No.