Britney Spears & On-Again-Off-Again Boyfriend Paul Soliz Split, Again

BY: Walker Published 4 minutes ago

Britney Spears’ relationship with boyfriend Paul Soliz is kaput — at least for now.

The pair called it quits in late February, sources tell us.

The ex-convict moved all of his things out of the “Toxic” singer’s Los Angeles-area home, where they lived together during their romance, insiders told TMZ on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Page Six has reached out to Spears’ rep for comment.

The split likely occurred after Spears, 43, and Soliz, 38, were spotted grabbing Jack-in-the-Box on Valentine’s Day.

At the time, the two hit up the fast-food drive-thru for a low-key dinner with Soliz’s kids.

The Grammy winner was also seen earlier that month with two of Soliz’s children at an indoor playground in San Fernando Valley, Calif., while her beau took another one of his kids to the dentist.

Advertisement

At the time, a source exclusively told us that Spears had a “great” relationship with Soliz’s nine kids, some of whom he shares with his ex-wife, who filed to divorce him in October 2024.

We were told the pop star spent the most time with Soliz’s sons, Trystan, 10, Dylan, 8, and Nicholas a.k.a “Sonny,” 6, of whom he has custody.

“They’re forever playing and have brought life and laughter into her home, where it was so very much needed,” the insider shared. “Her house is filled with love now.”

Spears first broke up with Soliz in July 2024 because she felt he had taken advantage of her lifestyle, a source told Page Six at the time.

Advertisement

A second insider close to the hitmaker said her inner circle was “relieved Soliz was out of the picture after a turbulent relationship.”

The duo began dating in 2023 after the singer hired Soliz to do maintenance around her home. Their romance made headlines following Spears’ divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari.

via: Page Six