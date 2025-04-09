Slim Thug Speaks Out After His Home In Houston Was Burglarized

BY: Walker Published 15 minutes ago

While Houston rapper Slim Thug was in San Antonio Monday to watch the University of Houston Cougars play the Florida Gators for the National Championship, someone was breaking into his Houston apartment.

Authorities confirmed a break-in at the Catalyst high-rise apartments around 11:20 p.m. of the same day, with Police sharing belief that the intruders forced their way in sometime between 3:30 P.M. and 11 P.M. According to law enforcement, the building’s security noticed a door that had been forced open, and multiple items were reported missing, including jewelry, cash, and other high-value belongings. The address has been linked to the Houston rhymer.

Thankfully, Slim, neé Stayve Jerome Thomas, wasn’t at the residence during that time and he has yet to speak out about the incident. According to an update by TMZ, no arrests have been made as police are still investigating the incident.

This disturbing incident follows a growing trend of high-profile figures being targeted while away at public events.

Retired NFL star Richard Sherman recently endured an even more harrowing experience on his birthday when it was interrupted by a terrifying home invasion in Washington. The former Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star revealed on social media that his home was robbed at gunpoint while his wife, Ashley Moss, and their two children were inside.

“House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift,” he tweeted out on March 31. He called it a “scary situation that my wife handled masterfully” and praised her for keeping their children safe. In an attempt to identify the suspects, Sherman shared images and video of the break-in—including footage of someone hurling an object at his security camera, which he later revealed was a phone the thieves had taken.

Another Video if anyone recognizes them or has any info please reach out pic.twitter.com/sY4lqLgTF7 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 31, 2025

According to Sherman, police told him the group had hit at least five homes, and an active investigation remains underway.

