When it comes to fashion royalty, Marc Jacobs is sitting on the throne with a crown and a pair of heels. From shaking up the runway to giving us unforgettable moments, this designer has been eating up the industry for decades.

The New York City native studied at Parsons School of Design, where he won multiple student awards. At just 24, he received the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Perry Ellis Award for New Fashion Talent, making him the youngest designer to earn the honor. Jacobs remains a staple of the fashion world today, and his influence is undeniable. Here are 6 fun facts about Jacobs that are as iconic as his designs.

1. The designer got fired for creating one of his most iconic collections.

In 1992, Jacobs debuted a grunge collection for Perry Ellis that was so ahead of its time, the brand fired him. But don’t cry for him — he won the CFDA Women’s Designer of the Year that same year.

2. Marc helped transform Louis Vuitton.

Jacobs turned the house of Louis Vuitton out when he became their first ready-to-wear creative director in 1997. He held that role for 16 years, giving us collaborations with artists like Takashi Murakami and Stephen Sprouse.

3. Marc Jacobs was featured on an episode of “South Park.”

In 2011, Jacobs was featured in an episode of “South Park” as a doll named Muscle Man Marc. Embracing the joke, he later released a limited-edition doll based on the character. There were only 500 of the dolls available for purchase at the time. However, there are still a few available on ebay and other resale websites.

4. He’s been to rehab and talked openly about it.

Jacobs has been open about his past struggles with addiction and his journey through rehab. He credits supermodel Naomi Campbell with saving his life when he was in the throes of addiction. “Naomi saved my life when I was suffering from terrible drug addiction and alcoholism,” he told The Fashionography. “She was the one who was instrumental in getting me into rehab. She, Robert Duffy, and Anna Wintour were the three people who made me go to rehab and stopped allowing me to make excuses.”

5. Diet Coke called Marc Jacobs for an exclusive collaboration.

In 2013, Jacobs teamed up with Diet Coke as its creative director for the brand’s 30th anniversary, designing limited-edition bottles and cans that were as chic as his runway collections. “I think glamour and sex sells just about everything,” Marc said about the revamped Diet Coke designs (per WWD). “We wanted it to be colorful and fun.”

6. Marc Jacobs is tatted!

Jacob’s ink is a whole vibe. From SpongeBob to a red M&M to a sofa, his tattoos are chaotic good, and very campy. His first work of body art was of a heart. However, he quickly added to his collection. “It all started with my bull terriers,” he told The Cut. The designer also has an image of his famed Muscle Man Marc character tattooed on his body.

When the fashion history books are rewritten, Jacobs’ name will undoubtedly be mentioned. He has created designs that have inspired an entire generation of creators, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

What is your favorite Marc Jacobs design? Comment below!