Rihanna And Naomi Campbell Brush Off Feud Rumors With Friendly Interaction In Shanghai [Video]

Naomi Campbell and Rihanna are putting rumors of a feud to rest.

The two ladies were seen having a friendly interaction in a new video, a month after their allegedly awkward run-in at New York Fashion Week.

On Friday, October 18, a fan uploaded on Instagram the clip that was taken at what looks like a party in Shanghai. In the video, Rih and Naomi were seen talking with another woman, who is identified as entrepreneur and producer Michele Lamy.

There was no tension during the lighthearted interaction. Rihanna even appeared to be amused by what Naomi said as the Grammy winner chuckled a bit while she paid attention to the runway beauty.

After seeing the video, many social media users mocked those who made things up from their previous videos and turned them into something negative. “I bet everyone feels silly now,” someone commented on the new clip, advising, “That’s why people shouldn’t get comfortable speaking on those they haven’t met.”

“Which is why people need to mind their business,” another shared the same advice. A third remarked, “The media can turn anything into negativity just to get the publicity.”

Someone claimed, “Ain’t no beef just 2 empress having a chat about success,” while another added, “The internet is a dangerous place. Ppl literally created their own narrative based on a video posted by these messy blogs.”

Naomi and Rihanna’s feud rumors were ignited after their apparent awkward interaction at NYFW back in September. At the event, the singer seemed to ignore the supermodel during the Alaia runway show as they both were seated in the front row.

A rep for Naomi quickly dispelled the feud rumors as she reportedly reached out to help Rihanna when she nearly tripped on her gown later on.

However, her video with celebrity stylist Law Roach released on September 14 only fueled the feud speculation. While participating in the viral “demure” trend that has taken over social media, the duo was accused of shading Rih, who wore a revealing look for the fashion show.

Law quickly denied that the video was aimed at the Fenty Beauty founder. “Y’all always think something has to be something. But something ain’t always something. Sometimes something is just nothing,” he said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “So stop trying to make nothing into something. You know what? Y’all need to get some business.” He captioned the clip, “Can Yall just stop making [s**t] up?”

Meanwhile, Naomi seemed to address the beef rumors in a recent interview with The New York Times. “I’m not about to let the world pitch two black women against each other. We are two women with two children, mothers,” she said to the publication.

