At Least 113 People Dead in Dominican Republic Nightclub Roof Collapse, Authorities Say

BY: Walker Published 23 minutes ago

The Dominican Republic is reeling from a catastrophic tragedy after the roof of the iconic Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo collapsed during a live concert — claiming the lives of at least 113 people and injuring 155 others.

The cause of the massive collapse at the Jet Set nightclub remains unclear as rescue efforts enter their second day.

Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the country’s Emergency Operations Center, said in a press conference Wednesday that the Dominican navy and fire service were involved in the rescue efforts.

Among the victims in the deadly collapse were two former MLB players, Octavio Dotel and Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera, as well as Nelsy Cruz, governor of the Montecristi province.

“His energy, positivity and zest for life were infectious to all who had the pleasure of knowing him,” Dotel’s agent, Dan Horwits, said in a statement Tuesday. “We pass along our thoughts and prayers to his entire family as well as everyone affected by the tragedy.”

Méndez on Wednesday also confirmed the death of Rubby Pérez, the popular merengue singer who was performing at the club during the disaster. His body was pulled from the rubble by rescuers.

The number of injuries could be much higher than 155, which is the number of ambulance transfers to local hospitals. Authorities said that some of the ambulances took as many as three people at a time.

Wilson Casado said he’s been waiting for news about his nephew, cousin and his nephew’s wife since Tuesday morning. He said they had posted videos from inside the club before the collapse.

“We don’t have any news,” he said. “We don’t know anything yet. We don’t know anything about where they could be yet.”

At least 113 people were killed and more than 155 injured when a nightclub’s roof collapsed in the Dominican Republic’s capital city. One of those killed was prominent Dominican singer Rubby Pérez, who was known as “the highest voice in merengue” and had been performing with his… pic.twitter.com/gI797JSGvr — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 9, 2025

Casado said officials told the family that his nephew’s wife was taken to the hospital, but they have not been able to locate her.

“We just hope they’re at a hospital, to be able to see them again,” he said.

Aneudy Ortiz Sajiun, a Dominican senator, posted an Instagram video showing him and a group of officials praying at the site of the Jet Set nightclub.

The nightclub, which was hit by a fire in 2023 after a power plant was struck by lightning, said, “There are no words to express the pain this event has caused.”

“What happened has been devastating for everyone. We want you to know that we are with you and that we share your anguish,” the club said in a translated statement. “As the Jet Set family, we are with you. To you, mothers, fathers, siblings, children, and loved ones of those affected: you can count on us.”

via: NBC News