Keke Palmer Seemingly Scraps Jonathan Majors Podcast Episode After Backlash

BY: Walker Published 32 minutes ago

Keke Palmer has scrapped the Jonathan Majors interview from her podcast but a preview clip is still floating around the internet.

The “Nope” star dropped a “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” episode with rapper Kash Doll as her guest on Tuesday.

However, according to screenshots circulating on social media, the sit-down with Majors was originally supposed to be released Tuesday instead.

Advertisement

Page Six has reached out to the podcast’s network, Wondery, and Palmer’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Palmer, 31, has not publicly addressed the abrupt change, but it comes after she was criticized online for interviewing the “Lovecraft Country” actor, who was convicted of assaulting and harassing his ex Grace Jabbari.

“Keke Palmer needs to be held accountable for platforming a serial abuser. I want better for Black women and to stop trying to save Black men who don’t want to be saved,” wrote one X user.

Keke Palmer needs to be held accountable for platforming a serial abuser. I want better for Black women and to stop trying to save Black men who don't want to be saved. No one rallied this strongly around DV victim Megan Thee Stallion but Jonathan Majors deserves the world. https://t.co/BZYORvkv5J — Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) April 3, 2025

Advertisement

“This man was found guilty of assault and harassment. There is AUDIO of him admitting to choking his ex, she was granted a restraining order! Jonathan Majors was well on his way to being one of the greats, he single handily destroyed that. Bad move Keke,” added another.

“Keke shouldve never let Jonathan Majors on her show,” declared a third person.

“Love Keke but I’m even still side eyeing why invite a whole abuser in Jonathan Majors on the show especially after all she went through with her ex,” wrote a fourth user, referring to Palmer’s previous abuse allegations against her ex Darius Jackson.

Advertisement

Fans also dug up old interviews of Palmer defending R. Kelly, who was convicted of child sex crimes, and sitting on the disgraced singer’s lap.

In December 2023, Majors, 35, was found guilty of assault and harassment following a March 2023 fight with Jabbari inside a hired car in New York City.

The “Creed III” star avoided jail time and was sentenced to probation and ordered to complete a 52-week domestic violence intervention program.

Although audio was released of Majors admitting to choking Jabbari, the former Marvel star has been on a redemption tour for the release of his new film, “Magazine Dreams.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Palmer accused Jackson of physical abuse in November 2023, claiming he had destroyed her personal property, thrown her belongings into the street, hit her in front of their son, Leodis, now 2, and threatened to kill himself if she left him.

The former Nickelodeon star also filed for a temporary restraining order in conjunction with requesting sole legal and physical custody.

Last year, Palmer dropped the retraining order and custody case against Jackson after they attended mediation together.

via: Page Six

Advertisement