La La Anthony Files for Divorce from Carmelo

La La and Carmelo’s Anthony are officially calling it quits on their marriage

La La filed for divorce in New York on Thursday,11 years after tying the knot.

According to sources connected to the couple, they’ve remained separated for a while and the divorce is amicable.

They both wanted to take time to ensure a private and smooth transition in their relationship for their 14-year-old son, Kiyan — who’s always their top priority — and they remain fully aligned as parenting partners.

If you thought they were already divorced, that’s because they first split in 2017 after Carmelo reportedly cheated. They seemingly reconciled for a bit in 2018 before ultimately splitting again.

They quarantined together as a family during the pandemic, but outside is back open so the days of being forced to play house are over.