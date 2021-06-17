Woman Claims Carmelo Anthony Is the Father of Her Premature Newborn Twins Amid His Divorce from Wife La La [Photos]

Carmelo Anthony and La La are headed for divorce and there might be some babies involved.

Avoiding to a new report, a woman has come forward alleging that Carmelo is the father of her newborn twins and has been avoiding them since they were delivered.

The woman explained that she met Carmelo in New York in 2020. After turning him down a few times, he insisted that he was not trying to hit on her but just wanted to be “cool” and “hang out.” Because of his good energy and vibe, she went along with it and kept in contact with him. She said during 2020, they talked almost every day and the two eventually hung out and later started hooking up. She noted that although she knew Carmelo was married, he came off as a single man because he would FaceTime her in his bed at his home, who he shares with LaLa Anthony, and noted that he didn’t even spend holidays with his family!

While she admits that she’s no angel, she says she honestly didn’t feel bad about seeing Carmelo because she alleges that she also knows “who’s f*cking LaLa too!” Aside from that, in September, the woman found out she was pregnant with twins! The plan was for her to get an abortion in LA, which Carmelo agreed to as neither of them wanted it to turn into a bigger situation. The woman, 38, said she needed a medical abortion, which means she had to be accompanied by someone. But Carmelo never flew back from Portland to LA to show up for the procedure.

The babies were born in April, prematurely as they came out two months early! Sadly, they are still in the hospital as they have to remain there until her due date, which was scheduled for mid-June. (This is common for premature babies). However, the woman shared that her son developed problems with his brain and lacked oxygen, so he needed surgery.

The surgery happened earlier this month, and she tried to contact Carmelo as doctors told the woman her son was not waking up. However, she alleged that Carmelo never answered.

Knowing that she was trying to get in contact with him, instead, he allegedly emailed her to let her know that he broke his phone after throwing it against the wall for some unknown reason. She said she found it confusing as she noted that he has tons of money and could’ve easily bought a new one.

After telling him what was going on, he allegedly let her know that he had a game that night and didn’t show any worry or have any concern about his son‘s recent procedure. While telling him he needs to see his newborn babies, Carmelo tells her that he still needs time to figure everything out. He also tried to reassure her that he’s not trying to brush her or the kids off but he‘s going through something with Lala and his 14-year-old son, the woman claimed. He never explained to her what he was going through, but said he’s about to lose his son because of something else he did.

She said she tried her best to be understanding but recently tried to FaceTime Carmelo so he could see his new babies. To note, in England, they are not allowed to take pictures or videos of the babies while in the NICU. She said she had to get permission to do it, and once she did, Carmelo did not answer.

The woman admitted to having suicidal thoughts because everything became so overwhelming. She says she even started speaking with a therapist at the hospital, who told her that although she and Carmelo both agreed to live a private life, it did not mean to hide their kids from the world. She said that’s when she knew she had to speak out because she wants their father to acknowledge his kids, and be in their lives — not keep them a secret.

As for her reason for speaking out now, she says she realized she’s been “living a whole lie” and it’s been eating her up inside. She has not told her family or close friends about her kids and even previously denied pregnancy rumors to protect Carmelo and his family.

Although he has provided a place and some money, she said that’s not enough for her kids who need to know who their dad is. “I’ve seen my wrong in the situation and I should’ve never let this get this far, but I don’t want my kids to suffer.” She even noted that she’s open to speaking with LaLa, but doubt she would give her the opportunity to talk things over.

She also noted that one of Lala Anthony’s close friends got involved and even hired a private investigator to find out who she was. However, the woman didn’t want to get too deep into those details as her main focus is to get her story out and grab Carmelo’s attention.

She added that her motive is not to ruin Carmelo, “be messy or hurt people” adding, “I don’t want to destroy, their family.” She goes on to admit, “I just can’t function like this.”

Whew — this is a LOT! See the woman’s alleged receipts below. Do you think this is why La La finally filed after all these years?

