Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Face Backlash For Kids’ Astroworld Birthday Party [Photo + Video]

Travis Scott might be slowly returning from his self-imposed exile to headline festivals again this year, but fans don’t seem apt to let him forget about the disaster at his own Astroworld Festival which prompted him to go on hiatus in the first place.

via: HotNewHipHop

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently celebrated their children’s birthdays, but faced some backlash as well. Moreover, the birthday parties for Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, featured an inflatable blow-up head much like the iconography for Astroworld. Of course, Travis’s reimagining of the closed Six Flags Houston theme park spanned an album, merch, and a festival as well. However, given the tragedy that occurred at the festival’s last incarnation, many believe these decorations are in poor taste. Ten people lost their lives at Astroworld, and it continues to loom over the ex-couple.

Still, Kylie’s birthday posts for her children touched and charmed many. After all, people just learned Aire’s name recently, so there’s fresh baby fever at play. For Aire, she penned his first birthday message from his mother. “AIRE, she wrote. “my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” Meanwhile, she shared an equally sweet message for her firstborn, Stormi Webster. “i gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you,” the makeup mogul expressed. “the most special girl. this little face. i will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you storm girl.”

However, these birthday celebrations came under fire from people who still remember what happened at Astroworld. Moreover, Kylie shared some pictures and videos of their joint party, and users quickly noticed the inflatable Astroworld head. Of course, it’s not the first time this sort of backlash came against the couple for their branding. Stormi’s previous birthday celebrations also featured the inflatable, although Kylie disposed it four months after the tragedy. Furthermore, according to Page Six, this party was unicorn-themed, but the iconography is still hard to swallow.

Stormy is probably the luckiest kid ever by having kylie n travis parents for her pic.twitter.com/0TlRmeH6zK — lilz^o^na (@o_lilz) February 1, 2023