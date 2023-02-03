Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Responds to Pregnancy Rumors

LaNisha Cole shut down rumors that she was pregnant again.

via: Page Six

“No I’m not pregnant again,” the model-actress wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday.

“You guys are so used to SnapBack culture that you can’t let a woman be at peace with not losing her baby weight in a week.”

Cole, 40, acknowledged that her “body is bigger” but informed her fans she is “not in any rush to lose the weight” because she knows “it’ll come off in due time.”

“Until then there’s just more of me to love lol,” she quipped, adding in a subsequent selfie-style video that she’s “thicker in the face” and “thicker in the waist.”

“I haven’t been working out like I used to just because I’ve been busy taking care of the empress and working,” the art aficionado elaborated, reminding her followers that she is “a new mom” with “so many other things that are more of a priority” than the number she sees on her scale.

“I’ll work out again when [Onyx] allows me to,” she concluded.

Cole and Cannon, 42, shocked the world when they announced Onyx’s arrival in September 2022.

At the time, the TV host gushed over the first-time mom, calling her “one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls.”

However, the “Price Is Right” alum – who appears to be dating movie producer Brian Paul Kuba – has not posted photos of Cannon since their baby girl’s church dedication last October.

Instead, she’s taken a few shots at the father of 12.

“[Onyx] is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love — and it’s not fake IG photo op love,” Cole cryptically wrote via her Instagram Story after the media personality posted holiday snaps with his other children, whom he co-parents with five other women.

The model-actress went on to note that her daughter receives “real day in and day out love.”

Days later, Cole shared a message about “leaving toxic relationships” following “unnecessary pain and heartbreak,” telling critics, “Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and it’s getting old.”