Bengals’ Joe Mixon Allegedly Pointed Gun at Woman, Arrest Warrant Issued

An arrest warrant was issued for Bengals running back Joe Mixon on Thursday afternoon after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati last month, according to multiple reports.

via: Complex

According to the complaint obtained by WCPO, Mixon has been charged with aggravated menacing after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman, and said, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can’t get me.”

The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 21, one day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional playoffs.

BREAKING: there is a warrant for Joe Mixon of the @bengals arrest. He allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and said “you should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police can’ get me”. @Local12 pic.twitter.com/p1BX7Mljv4 — Cassy Arsenault (@CassyArsenault) February 3, 2023

The Bengals reportedly traveled to Buffalo later that same day.

According to TMZ, Mixon faces up to 180 days in jail and a fine if convicted.

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon,” the Bengals said in a statement. “The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

In 2014, Mixon was charged with misdemeanor assault after he punched a woman while attending the University of Oklahoma. He was suspended for the season, and given a year of probation after reaching a plea deal. In a recorded interview with police, Mixon claimed someone involved in the altercation called him a racial slur, and he responded with a homophobic slur.