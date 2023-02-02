  1. Home
Bengals’ Joe Mixon Allegedly Pointed Gun at Woman, Arrest Warrant Issued

February 02, 2023 7:15 PM PST

An arrest warrant was issued for Bengals running back Joe Mixon on Thursday afternoon after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati last month, according to multiple reports.

via: Complex

According to the complaint obtained by WCPO, Mixon has been charged with aggravated menacing after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman, and said, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can’t get me.”

The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 21, one day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional playoffs.

The Bengals reportedly traveled to Buffalo later that same day.

According to TMZ, Mixon faces up to 180 days in jail and a fine if convicted.

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon,” the Bengals said in a statement. “The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

In 2014, Mixon was charged with misdemeanor assault after he punched a woman while attending the University of Oklahoma. He was suspended for the season, and given a year of probation after reaching a plea deal. In a recorded interview with police, Mixon claimed someone involved in the altercation called him a racial slur, and he responded with a homophobic slur.

