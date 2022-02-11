Kylie Jenner Reveals Name of Baby Boy with Travis Scott [Photo]

Kylie Jenner revealed in an Instagram Stories post on Friday that she and Travis Scott have named their newborn son Wolf Webster.

via: People

On Friday, less than one week after announcing her baby boy’s birth, Kylie Jenner revealed the name of her newborn son with Travis Scott: Wolf Webster. She shared the baby’s moniker on her Instagram Story alongside a white heart emoji.

The makeup mogul, 24, first shared the exciting news of her baby boy’s arrival on Feb. 6, posting a black-and-white photo to Instagram of the infant’s hand. A rep for Jenner confirmed to PEOPLE that she had a boy.

She noted that the newborn arrived one day after daughter Stormi’s birthday with the caption, “? 2/2/22.”

Jenner’s family and friends posted their congratulations on the little addition in the comments. “Mommy of two life ??????,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote, while her mom Kris Jenner added, “Angel Pie.”

Scott, 30, also reacted with a series of heart emojis: “???????.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed in September that she was expecting baby no. 2 with Scott in a 90-second Instagram video that ended with big sis Stormi kissing her mom’s belly.

“She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

In October, a source said Kylie and Scott had been spending “as much time with Stormi as they can.”

“Kylie is convinced that she will be the best big sister,” the insider added.

Wolf Webster has a nice ring to it.