Kyle Richards ‘Taken Aback’ by Mauricio Umansky Holding Hands with ‘DWTS’ Partner Emma Slater

Kyle Richards says she was “taken aback” by the paparazzi photos of her husband Mauricio Umansky holding hands with his ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner Emma Slater.

via Page Six:

“That’s very hard to see … that hurt my feelings,” the “RHOBH” star admitted during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Wednesday night, following the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13 premiere.

After Cohen asked her if she thinks something is going on between Slater and Umansky, Richards hypothesized that there might be.

“I just don’t think you hold hands like that [if you’re friends],” she answered.

“I don’t know if anything has happened yet, but obviously, there is something there.”

Despite feeling hurt, the “Life is Not a Reality Show” author reminded Cohen that she loves the businessman “very much” and that they’re “amicable.”

Richards, 54, also confirmed she scrubbed her entire Instagram account of all promotional “Dancing With the Stars” content after Umansky was photographed holding hands with the dancer-choreographer.

However, she said she still voted for him and even has proof of it.

Though Richards was present to watch Umansky’s first dance with Slater, she has not been back to the ballroom since. She also didn’t acknowledge her former flame’s performance Tuesday night, which he dedicated to her.

Ahead of the premiere, Richards admitted to her social media followers that the season had been a particularly “challenging” and “isolating” one to film, as cameras captured an undetermined amount of her separation from Umansky.

Umansky, 53, and Slater, 34, were caught getting flirty on a three-hour sushi date in Los Angeles Sunday night, which a restaurant server said included an exchange of kisses.

Paparazzi then snapped the pair exiting the establishment hand-in-hand. While lingering in the parking lot, the blond beauty was seen wrapping her arm around the luxury real estate broker’s waist.

A source told TMZ that Umansky’s explanation to Richards was that he was overtaken with emotion while talking to Slater about fond memories of getting married to the “Halloween” actress, who apparently feels the PDA-packed pictures were “super disrespectful.”

Though Page Six confirmed the duo’s separation in July, they did not cop to the split until recently.

Late last month, Umansky admitted that he and his wife of 27 years “are currently separated,” later adding in an exclusive interview with us that although they are “struggling,” they aren’t “throwing in the towel yet.”

Richards, for her part, conceded to the breakup a few days later, after which paparazzi spotted her crying while on a hike with friends.

Though both initially insisted that there was “no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” the Bravolebrities did mention an “affair” in the trailer for the new season of “RHOBH.”

Over the past several months, fans have speculated that Richards’ “intimate” rapport with country singer Morgan Wade, 28, may have contributed to the demise of her and Umansky’s union.

However, the ladies continue to deny dating rumors and insist that their relationship is purely platonic — even though they nearly locked lips in Wade’s steamy music video for “Fall in Love With Me.”

Do you think Kyle and Mauricio are going to be able to save their marriage? It doesn’t seem like either one of them are trying anymore.