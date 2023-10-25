Britney Spears Claims Dad Jamie Forced Her to Eat Chicken & Canned Vegetables for Two Years

Britney Spears alleges in her new memoir, “The Woman in Me,” that her father, Jamie Spears, controlled every aspect of her life — including her meals — while he was her conservator.

via Page Six:

The Princess of Pop, 41, claims her dad was “always” telling her she looked “fat” and so he put her on a “strict diet.”

“The irony was that we had a butler—an extravagance—and I would beg him for real food,” Britney writes, noting that she would plead at times for a hamburger or ice cream.

However, her requests were allegedly denied due to “strict orders” from her father.

“So for two years, I ate almost nothing but chicken and canned vegetables,” Spears claims.

“Two years is a long time to not be able to eat what you want, especially when it’s your body and your work and your soul making the money that everyone’s living off of.”

The “Toxic” singer continues, “Two years of asking for french fries and being told no. I found it so degrading.”

Britney adds that because it was someone else — not even herself — depriving her of the food she really wanted, she felt like “[her] body wasn’t [hers] anymore.”

“I felt scared,” the “… Baby One More Time” singer admits. “I’ll be honest, I was f–king miserable.”

Britney points out that despite the strict health and fitness regiment, she still found herself gaining weight and that the diet “had the opposite effect” of what Jamie allegedly wanted.

“Even though I wasn’t eating as much, he made me feel so ugly and like I wasn’t good enough,” the “Slave 4 U” singer claims. “Maybe that’s because of the power of your thoughts: whatever you think you are, you become.”

Jamie’s rep denied Page Six’s request for comment on the allegations about the made about him in his daughter’s new book, which officially hit shelves Tuesday.

Britney further claims in her memoir that she went along with her father’s alleged demands because she was “so beaten down” that she “just surrendered.”

The “Lucky” singer also writes that she had somehow become accustomed to people talking about her body since the media and other members of her family had always done so while she was growing up.

“My body was strong enough to carry two children and agile enough to execute every choreographed move perfectly onstage,” she adds. “And now here I was, having every calorie recorded so people could continue to get rich off my body.”

Britney says that “no one else” but her found it “outrageous” that her diet was being so micromanaged.

“My family would stay in Destin, a pretty beach town in Florida, at a ridiculously beautiful condo that I bought for them and eat good-tasting food every night while I was starving and working,” she writes.

Britney also claims in other parts of her bombshell book that Jamie, 71, forced her to enter rehab in 2014 while she was performing in her “Piece of Me” residency in Las Vegas and that he said, “I’m Britney Spears now,” implying she was solely there for “cash flow” purposes.

The pop icon’s 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 but her father was suspended from his guardianship duties nearly two months prior on the grounds that he was allegedly “abusive.”

“The current situation is untenable,” Judge Brenda Penny said in court at the time. “It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears effective today.”

Jamie has maintained his innocence and said via his attorney following his suspension, “Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father.”

Vivian L. Thoreen — who later dropped him as a client — added, “For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required.”

After reading Britney’s memoir, it’s easy to see how they pushed Britney to the brink of insanity.