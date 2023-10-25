Beyoncé Shares Rare Video Talking Directly to Fans as She Unboxes Her New Perfume: ‘It’s Finally Here’ [Video]

Beyoncé is entering her influencer era.

In a new video shared via her Instagram account, Beyoncé can be seen giving fans their first-look at her new perfume — Cé Noir.

via Page Six:

“I’m super excited. This is my Cé Noir unboxing and it’s finally here after years of work,” the “Crazy In Love” singer began in the black-and-white clip.

“I wanted something to be monolithic and I wanted something to have a little bit of intimacy.”

As the Grammy winner, 42, removed the bottle from its outer enclosure, she said, “So right here, you can see inside the soul of the perfume.”

Beyoncé then applied her “first spray” of the fragrance on her neck.

“I actually spray this during the show a few times. Gotta keep it fresh,” she disclosed, referring to her highly grossing “Renaissance” tour.

“And that is Cé Noir. Say no more,” she concluded with her signature chuckle.

According to the website, the fragrance has notes of clementine, golden honey, rose absolute, jasmine sambac, namibian myrrh and golden amber.

Fans will also get a special gift with their purchase, while supplies last.

Watch the video below:

