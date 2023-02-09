Kyle Richards Says She's Almost 7 Months Sober Amid Body Transformation

Kyle Richards is attributing her new appearance to sobriety — not Ozempic.

via Page Six:

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star recently revealed that Feb. 15 will make seven months since she stopped drinking alcohol.

When asked during an Instagram Q&A session if she misses drinking booze, Richards, 54, replied, “Truth is I don’t miss it at all. I feel amazing, so don’t see the point right now.”

When another social media user asked if she missed her infamous margaritas — which she often drank on the Bravo reality show — the “Halloween Ends” actress responded, “So far, no …”

Though Richards says she doesn’t have a specific “time frame” on how long she plans to stay sober, she did share that she will not be drinking while filming Season 13 of “RHOBH.”

Over the last few months, Richards has been open about her wellness journey after rumors swirled that she was taking the Type 2 diabetes medication drug Ozempic to lose weight.

However, the Bravolebrity quickly shut down the rumors, denying that she was taking the drug or had gone under the knife.

“I have never tried ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery,” she commented to a fan under a Page Six’s Instagram post that spoke about her ripped muscles.

“I’m honest about what I do,” she added after admitting she had a breast reduction last May. “But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister.”

The reality star then doubled down on her statement, telling Page Six earlier this month that she was “surprised” by the accusations.

“I had never heard of it. I had heard of it when they accused me, but I’d already lost weight by the time I had heard about Ozempic, so it was really frustrating to me,” she explained.

“What I don’t want to get lost in this is that I want to be able to inspire people.”

Richards also shared details about her strict diet and exercise regime, which consists of working out “for two hours every day.”

“I don’t eat bad, sugar, pizza, donuts, carbs,” she told us. “So I’d rather be inspiring than people making up stories about me.”

Good for her.