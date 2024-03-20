Kyle Richards Reacts to Niece Paris Hilton's Dig at Estranged Husband Mauricio: 'Tired' | lovebscott.com

Kyle Richards says she’s “tired” of her family feuding after her niece Paris Hilton came for her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, over his drama with Rick Hilton.

via Page Six:

“I am just kind of tired of hearing about everything over and over again,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said on Amazon Live Tuesday.

Richards’ reaction came after a fan asked for her thoughts on Paris calling out Umansky on Instagram after he rehashed his falling out with the socialite’s father, Rick, over their competing real estate firms.

“For me, it was like, ‘Ugh, the [‘RHOBH’] reunion is done, thank God. I can exhale and relax a little bit.’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, not too soon, Kyle. There’s more stuff coming,’” the Bravolebrity, 55, continued.

Richards was referring to the new season of “Buying Beverly Hills” — which stars Umansky and three of the estranged couple’s four daughters — rolling out promo clips before it premieres later this week.

“My family is all in the public eye, and it’s weird to think that I’m on television, my niece is on television, my sister is on television on her show, and she’s been on my show, my family’s on television, my daughters — it’s a lot,” she concluded.

By clicking above you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Umansky, 53, and Paris, 43, have been butting heads over the last week since he said in a clip of his Netflix show that he “got kind of f–ked” by Rick, who is married to Richards’ half-sister, Kathy Hilton.

“Today I’m happy, but there was a hundred agents at Hilton & Hyland. They did $1 billion for the first time a year. I was 19.6 percent of their production,” he said. “I went to Rick, and I said, ‘I’d really like equity, right, and to be a partner.’”

Umansky claimed that Rick, 68, did not want to make him a partner, so he subsequently quit and launched his own real estate firm, The Agency.

“My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family-especially in the press,” she wrote.

“Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already.”

Umansky responded to the social media blast and called it “sad.”

“It’s sad that she got so upset about that, but at the end of the day, it’s two businessmen making two business decisions,” he told “Entertainment Tonight” in an interview published Monday.

Umansky then doubled down that he “deserved” to be a partner, so when Rick “didn’t want to do” that, he “chose to go off” on his own.

“I wanted to take care of my family, I wanted to be successful, I wanted to go forward, I wanted to do the most I could, and at the end of the day, I made that decision just to go forward with this thing. There is certainly no bad blood on my side,” he clarified.

This drama tore their entire family up years ago — and it just won’t go away.