Kathy Griffin Hires Private Investigator to Track Down Estranged Husband, Struggling to Serve Him Divorce Papers After Kicking Him Out of Her Mansion | lovebscott.com

Kathy Griffin kicked estranged husband Randy Bick out of her home, but she hasn’t been able to find him to serve him divorce documents.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the comedian dropped the bombshell while explaining why she has yet to serve Bick with her divorce papers.

Griffin told the court she has been unable to do so “despite her efforts to do so.” The entertainer said, “[Bick] left the former family residence at [Griffin’s] request and has not been in contact with her or told him where he is residing or staying.”

She hired a private investigator to serve Bick, “but this too has been unsuccessful.” Griffin said she would continue to make additional attempts to locate him and will “now take steps to enter his default.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in December 2023, Griffin filed for divorce after 4 years of marriage. In her petition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Griffin listed the date of separation as December 22, 2023. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Griffin asked that both parties have their right to spousal support terminated by the court. She revealed they signed a premarital agreement in 2019 — and demanded the terms of the deal be enforced in the divorce.

The divorce came days before the couple was set to celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary. After the news broke about her filing, Griffin took to Twitter to write, “Well…s—. This sucks.”

Bick has kept a low profile since the split and has not spoken about the situation.

Griffin and Bick started dating in 2011 but didn’t walk down the aisle until January 2020. The comedian’s close friend Lily Tomlin officiated the wedding. She wore the same dress from their first date at the ceremony.

At the time, she told People, “Randy and I are doing sort of toy rings for the ceremony because neither one of us like wearing rings ever. So we will never wear rings. Deal with it.”

As we previously reported, sources told The National Enquirer that Bick was “devastated” by Griffin’s decision to end their marriage.

“Randy didn’t just lose his wife, he lost his job when Kathy filed for divorce,” a source said. “He is devastated, alone and unemployed. She was his entire world.”