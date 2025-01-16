Kyle Richards Calls Garcelle Beauvais an ‘A–Hole’ for Suggesting She Might be a Lesbian

BY: Walker Published 46 minutes ago

Kyle Richards is hitting back after Garcelle Beauvais questioned her sexuality on camera … blasting her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar for acting like an “ass****.”

Reflecting on Beauvais’ comment during the after show with Erika Jayne, the actress said, “What was really going through my head was, ‘You’re being an a–hole right now. And don’t try to act like, ‘Oopsie daisy,’ you know exactly what you’re doing.’”

Beauvais, however, defended her remark, saying, “I wasn’t pushing her to come out … I’m not trying to call her out. Own it. Be authentic.”

“‘Cause, I feel like Kyle cares a lot about what people think and how this is gonna look,” she continued. “If this is who you are or even if you’re discovering it, discover it and own it.”

In Tuesday’s episode, Richards was discussing her separation from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, during a Chuck E. Cheese trip with Sutton Stracke, Jayne and Beauvais when Beauvais said she wanted to be “100 percent blunt.”

“Do whatever the f–k you want to do. Be whoever you want to be,” Beauvais, 58, said as the “Halloween” star, 56, nodded in approval.

“If you want to be a lesbian, be a lesbian,” she continued, as Richards then widened her eyes in shock.

When Richards and Umansky, 54, called it quits in July 2023, the Bravo star was quickly linked to female country singer Morgan Wade, 30.

Though both women denied romance rumors, they were often seen together on private jets and around Los Angeles.

The duo also didn’t hold back from packing on the PDA in the hitmaker’s 2023 music video, “Fall In Love With Me,” and even got matching tattoos.

In recent months, Richards and Wade haven’t been photographed with each other, and the reality star admitted she has chosen not to publicly discuss her close pal to prevent the press from romantically linking them.

During the Season 14 premiere of “RHOBH,” the “Halloween Ends” star avoided saying the “Wilder Days” singer’s name while chatting with her co-stars about the ongoing speculation between them.

“I know there’s a lot of curiosity about the person they always talk about. I’m not using her name intentionally. I don’t want to speak on anyone’s behalf except my own,” Richards said.

In a confessional, Richards said Wade didn’t sign up to be mentioned on “RHOBH” and “doesn’t want to be spoken about on the show.”

Despite denying dating rumors, Richards admitted she started questioning her sexuality when headlines about her relationship with the “Run” singer first broke.

“There were stories out there about me and … this did make me wonder, you know, and question myself,” she told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

via: Page Six