Kyle Accuses Dorit of Fueling Morgan Wade Romance Rumors, Bringing Up Marital Issues at Her 'Expense' | lovebscott.com

The first part of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ reunion aired Wednesday night and former BFFs Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley were not on the same page when it came to comments about Kyle’s personal life.

via People:

As Dorit prepared to face her fellow Housewives, she confessed in her trailer that she felt nervous about seeing Kyle again and revealed that the duo hadn’t spoken in “a couple of months.” She also told Erika Girardi that she was hurt by the headlines she’s seen as well as Kyle’s claims that she “exaggerated” the nature of their friendship to season 13 cameras.

Despite the radio silence she’s endured in the last few months, Dorit revealed that Kyle had sent her a text message the length of a “novel” and claimed it was sent in an attempt to “silence” her before the reunion.

“It was so manipulative, it was so calculated,” she said before handing her cellphone to Erika who read the message aloud.

“Some interview comments hurt my feelings and created more issues for me,” an excerpt of the text flashed on screen. “I don’t want to lose someone else in my life over a TV show. They don’t even know we are going through a hard time so I don’t see the need to bring it up here.”

Erika agreed that the message felt manipulative and Dorit declared that “fair is fair” when it comes to bringing up hard conversations at reunions, despite Kyle’s wishes to keep their drama under wraps.

On the reunion stage, Dorit confronted the Halloween actress about her comments regarding their friendship and admitted that the headline had “stung,” to which Kyle replied, “I said that in response to all of the stuff you had been saying throughout the season.”

When Dorit asked her to elaborate, Kyle revealed she didn’t appreciate how she brought up her marital problems with Mauricio Umansky on camera “when we are good friends.” She also added that she didn’t appreciate Dorit’s comments about feeling replaced by Morgan Wade and noted how they don’t have a “kind of friendship” where they go out to lunch and hikes — things Kyle enjoys doing with her other friends.

“That doesn’t mean you are not very important to me, I love you very much,” Kyle continued, noting how Dorit’s “exaggeration” was made at “my expense.”

“You knew that by saying something like that, it was going to create a bigger problem for me in the media with the whole Morgan situation,” she added, referencing ongoing rumors about a romance with the country singer.

Dorit defended herself by pointing out how the rumors existed well before she made her comments about the closeness of their relationship.

Kyle attempted to soothe Dorit’s worries about the status of their friendship, and while her affirmations were appreciated, Dorit noted the way Kyle had “punished” her over the past few months.

“I know your nature, if I say something that upsets you, you’re a punisher, you’ll shut me out,” she said as Kyle rolled her eyes. “We hadn’t spoken in a couple months and all of the sudden you text me the day before the reunion, do you really think I’m an idiot?”

She confessed the message felt “very manipulative” and she didn’t have plans to come to the reunion to “destroy you.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion part 2 airs Wednesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.