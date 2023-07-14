Kroy Biermann Was Accused of Placing a Tracker on Kim Zolciak’s Car Shortly After Filing for Divorce

Kim Zolciak reportedly went to police over fears that Kroy Biermann had placed a tracker on her car — prior to the couple calling off their divorce.

via: US Weekly

“I have a young lady in the lobby, who believes her husband has placed a tracker on her vehicle and wants to speak with an officer,” a call from the Atlanta police station stated on May 16.

While the woman’s identity was redacted from the record, but Zolciak-Biermann’s address was listed on the filing.

A police report for the incident also stated that the complainant “thinks husband put a tracker on her [vehicle]/wants to 59 with an officer.” According to the Atlanta Police signal chart, a “59” code means the individual wants to “meet with” an officer.

The suspicious tracker check came the same month that both Zolciak-Biermann, 45, and Biermann, 37, filed for divorce. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s messy split continued to make headlines in May and June after Biermann requested that his then-estranged wife undergo a psychological evaluation.

The former NFL player’s filing came days after Zolciak-Biermann claimed in court documents that she was scared for their children’s safety around Biermann. On May 17, she filed a motion for her spouse to take a drug test.

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann share four children: Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Following their 2011 nuptials, Biermann adopted his partner’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from a previous relationship.

The Don’t Be Tardy stars continued to raise eyebrows as more and more police reports came to light. During a May altercation, Zolciak-Biermann was accused of punching Biermann in the back of the head.

That same month, Zolciak-Biermann alleged in the report of the incident that Biermann locked her personal items in a safe, which led to the physical tussle. Biermann, for his part, claimed in the filing that he planned to sell the marital property to offset certain costs they were facing.

In June, tension increased once again and police were called to their home. In a bodycam video obtained by RadarOnline on Tuesday, July 11, but recorded weeks prior, Zolciak-Biermann called the retired athlete “f–king crazy” after Biermann allegedly locked her out of their house and stole her car keys.

“Something’s wrong with his mind. Something’s not right,” she said in the emotional clip. “I can’t keep doing this every day of my life.”

Despite seemingly hitting her breaking point in the video, Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann have decided to press pause on their separation. The pair filed paperwork on Friday, July 7, to dismiss their divorce.

“They’re getting along so [Kim] called it off,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, noting that the duo may change their minds in the future. “Tomorrow might be different,” the insider added.

The couple’s closest friends, meanwhile, were not “surprised” that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann reconciled. “[Their friends] believed Kim and Kroy had an amazing marriage and would be together forever,” a source exclusively told Us on Tuesday. “They’re thrilled that they’ve decided to work on things.”