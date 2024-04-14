Kris Jenner’s Sister Karen Houghton’s Cause of Death Revealed | lovebscott.com

Kris Jenner and her family were hit with the “unexpected” death of her sister, Karen Houghton, last month at the age of 65.

via: US Weekly

Houghton died from cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia, according to TMZ. Houghton’s death certificate also listed Type 2 diabetes as a secondary underlying cause, per the outlet.

Jenner, 68, revealed her younger sister’s passing in an emotional post via Instagram last month.

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” the Kardashians star wrote in a heartfelt caption. “My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time.”

Jenner continued, “Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”