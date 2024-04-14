Rick Ross Claims ‘White Boy’ Drake Got Plastic Surgery on Fiery Diss Track | lovebscott.com

The rap game is a blood bath this weekend. Three weeks after the release of Future and Metro Boomin‘s collaborative album We Don’t Trust You, Drake seemingly responded to the album’s Kendrick Lamar-assisted “Like That,” on which, Lamar is thought to have dissed Drake and J. Cole. Yesterday (April 13), A track by Drake called “Push Ups” surfaced online. Certain lines from the song were interpreted as subliminal shots toward Lamar, Metro, The Weeknd, and Rick Ross. While the song garnered much buzz, Drake may not get the last laugh in this ongoing war of words.

Hours after “Push Ups” leaked online, Ross shared “Champagne Dreams,” which is thought to be a response toward Drake.

On the track, the Maybach Music Group boss took several shots at Drake, calling him a “white boy,” claiming the Toronto rapper got plastic surgery, and saying he unfollowed him because he sent a cease and desist to French Montana.

On the chorus, Ross raps:

Niggas leakin’ they records when we speakin’ directly

If we keepin’ it gangsta, when you see me you check me

White boy, I see you

I see you, yeah, check

On the second verse, Ross gets deeper, claiming Lil Wayne gave him all his juice:

Always ran, another nigga had to write your grooves

Flow is copy-and-paste, Weezy gave you the juice

Another white boy at the park wanna hang with the crew

Pulitzer Prize winner switchin’ up like dyed denim

Get incentives for all the killings while we ride rentals

Ross also made sure Drake paid his dues to Birdman as well as give more credit to the J. Prince-founded Rap-A-Lot Records: “You owe motherfuckin’ Stunna your life, n****a/ Give Weezy some more money, n***a/ Give Rap-A-Lot some more money, n***a.”

In the outro, Ross also revealed he unfollowed Drizzy on Instagram after he sent a cease-and-desist to French Montana: “I unfollowed you, n***a, ’cause you sent the motherfuckin’ cease-and-desist to French Montana, n***a/ You sent the police, n***a, hatin’ on my dog project.”

It presumably refers to Drake’s absence on French’s latest record, Mac & Cheese 5. Drake was rumored to be on the song “Big Pun,” or “Splash Brothers” which featured Ross. Drake has worked with French Montana on multiple occasions in the past, including on songs like “Pop That” which also featured Ross.

The Rozay track taking aim at the 6 God was debuted by DJ Akademiks, one of the big winners of today.

