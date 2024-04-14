Ralph Yarl Feels Lucky to Be Alive a Year After Being Shot Twice | lovebscott.com

Missouri teen Ralph Yarl feels like he “got lucky” when he survived being shot twice for ringing the wrong doorbell.

via: KMBC

Saturday marks one year since a teenager was shot after he knocked on the wrong door in the Northland.

Ralph Yarl survived the shooting but still faces a long recovery from a brain injury.

He’s back to playing in the band and will graduate from Staley High School next month.

“As we approach the one-year milestone from that awful event, my life has bloomed in a way that I never could have envisioned,” Yarl said. “I have so many thanks to the community for the love, well wishes, and support sent my way, and to the Brain Injury Association of Greater Kansas City for selecting me as their Memorial Day Run honoree. I’m one teenager hurt by a shooting, and my heart and mind go out to so many others shot and unheard. My hope is that justice will ultimately be served, and I’m encouraged by the increased priority on discourse about ending gun violence. Shooting as a first response to uncertainty or conflict should instead be resolved by using words, not weapons.”

Yarl was shot late on the evening of April 13, 2023, at a home on Northeast 115th Street in Kansas City after going to the wrong home.

Police said Yarl was shot after he knocked on the door.

Andrew Lester, the man accused of shooting him, will be on trial beginning in October.