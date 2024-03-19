Kris Jenner's Sister, Karen Houghton, Dead at 65 | lovebscott.com

Kris Jenner has announced that her sister, Karen Houghton, has died “unexpectedly.”

via: Page Six

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” the “Kardashians” star said in a heartfelt post alongside a slideshow of photos of family members posing with Houghton over the years.

“My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out.”

Jenner, 68, remembered her late sibling as the “sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny.”

“She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter,” the reality star also recalled.

Jenner said Houghton holds a “huge part of [her] heart,” adding, “I cherish every single memory we have together.”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum concluded, “Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised.

“We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

Houghton’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed. However, TMZ noted Tuesday that it appears she died from natural causes, citing law enforcement sources.

Page Six has reached out to Jenner’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Despite the momager’s kind words, it appears that she and her younger sibling were once estranged.

“Pray for Kris Jenner she needs it…crazy,” Houghton ranted on Facebook in April 2014, according to RadarOnline.

”Shes as [sic] nutcase. She doesn’t need prayers she needs sky vodka hahaha hahaha hahaha.”

Houghton also claimed to the outlet at the time that her older sister would not return her calls.

“If you think your sister would call you back, she doesn’t,” she previously alleged.

“And it hurts me. I don’t care how much money you have or who you are, you’re my sister. I’m not afraid of her. … I can’t get to her anymore. But I guess it’s the money.”

Houghton also described Jenner at the time as “not warm and fuzzy,” adding, “She’s very serious.”

It’s unclear if the sisters mended their relationship prior to Houghton’s death. However, they were seen posing together with other family members in a pic shared via Instagram Stories in Christmas of 2019.