Beauty Vlogger Jessica Pettway Dead at 36, From Cervical Cancer After Being Misdiagnosed With Fibroids | lovebscott.com

Jessica Pettway, beauty and fashion influencer, has died at 36 after a battle with cervical cancer — which was initially misdiagnosed as fibroids.

via: E! Online

Her sister Reyni Brown confirmed on social media.

“It’s my birthday today, and the only thing I could ever wish for is for God to bring you back on this earth,” Reyni wrote in a March 15 Instagram post alongside a photo of herself and Jessica. “I lost my beautiful big sister 2 days ago and my heart has never felt pain like this.”

Reyni went on to say that Jessica was “the most amazing, strong, confident” woman she had ever met and filled her life “with so much wisdom, prayed for me, and helped me become a better mother.”

She added, “Life will never be the same without her crazy laugh, pranks, or jokes. Loosing [sic] a sibling feels like a connection between us was destroyed. I love you with all my heart.”

Jessica first shared that she was struggling with stage 3 cervical cancer in July. Originally, her doctors had incorrectly treated her for fibroids, which are non-cancerous tumors that grow in the uterus, according to Mayo Clinic. But when she was correctly diagnosed with cancer in February 2023, Jessica felt hopeful.

“Being told I have cancer didn’t devastate me,” she said in an Instagram post at the time. “It was the reaction of those close to me. I knew that God is my healer and that no weapon formed against me, not even cancer, would prosper. I knew that I am more than a conqueror and that I will get through this.”

Jessica had been a fixture on the YouTube scene for 10 years. She was best known for her beauty videos, as well as peeks into her private life, including how she met her husband of twelve years at the mall when they were teenagers.

She is survived by her husband, as well as her daughters: Kailee, 10, and Zoi Lee, 3.