HBCU+ And Urban Edge Network Will Broadcast American 7s Football League (A7FL) Spring Football Games | lovebscott.com

Making big moves.

via: Sports Illustrated

The American 7s Football League® (A7FL) today announced its strategic partnership with Urban Edge Network and its HBCU+ platform, a leading ad-supported Black College Sports Network. This groundbreaking collaboration enables the A7FL to expand its reach into the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) diverse audience, offering unparalleled access to live and on-demand sports content.

As it enters its historic 10th season, the A7FL has become well known for its gritty authentic style and over-the-top highlights as the no helmets no pads tackle league has carved out a unique niche for younger fans looking for fast paced action.

The league boasts 34 teams across the country, 850k social media followers, and numerous distribution partnerships in addition to streaming on A7FL.TV. Its 2024 season runs from March 24 to July 21 with games starting at 1, 4 and 7 PM ET.

The partnership with Urban Edge Network represents a significant step forward for the A7FL as it seeks to engage with a diverse audience base and strengthen its presence in the streaming market. By leveraging Urban Edge Networks’ diverse audience, the A7FL – with 75% of players identifying as African American and viewership that over-indexes with African Americans – aims to enhance its brand visibility and connect on a deeper level with this core demographic.