Kris Jenner Reportedly Learned of Caitlyn Jenner's Transition from E! Execs

Caitlyn Jenner and ex-wife Kris Jenner aren’t on speaking terms these days, but in a new documentary Caitlyn says she would like to make amends — and revealed more details about how their relationship came to an end amid her transition.

One of those details is how Kris found out about Caitlyn’s transition not from her — but from E! executives.

via Page Six:

“House of Kardashian,” which will premiere on Sky in the UK next week and in the US later this year, reportedly explains that Kris, 67, did not find out from the truth from her former husband — né Bruce Jenner — of 23 years but but instead from people at E!, the home of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

“Kris first found out about Bruce transitioning from E! execs, although Bruce eventually spoke to Kris,” a source in the know admitted to Page Six.

Although the pair were divorced at the time of Caitlyn’s transition, a source told us that Kris was the “one true love of Bruce’s life,” and revealed that Caitlyn, 73, wants to make amends.

The former couple — who split in 2013 and share daughters Kendall Jenner, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 26 — have clashed in recent years over just how much Kris allegedly knew about Bruce’s gender issues.

Bruce transitioned to Caitlyn in April 2015, and officially changed her name that September.

“Caitlyn will always have love for Kris, and even after the divorce — which had nothing to do at all with transitioning — really has come to regret not talking with Kris personally first,” the source said. “It hurt [Caitlyn] to learn that Kris found out from network execs.

“Caitlyn not only partook in the documentary to defend her family, but to set the record straight that Kris really had no idea — other than what [Kris] discussed in Vanity Fair” the source added.

In the July 2015 issue of Vanity Fair, Kris admitted that she was aware of her ex’s history of temporarily taking gender-affirming hormones in the 1980s, before they met.

“When I met Bruce, he told me that he had done hormones back in the early ’80s,” Kris recalled. “This was a conversation that took place in the early ’90s. So, what he was telling me happened a decade earlier, and he never really explained it.”

While publicizing the docu-series, Caitlyn has admitted that her transition took its toll on her relationship with her ex-wife.

The source added that Caitlyn’s 2017 memoir, “The Secrets of My Life,” led to tensions within the family.

In Caitlyn’s best-selling memoir, she wrote: “I tell Kris about my gender issues before I make love to her …

“This will always be a subject of dispute between Kris and me as to how much she could intuit about my gender issues. She insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn.

“I told her I dressed as a woman, and she knew I did, because I did it several times in front of her after we were married.”

However, Kris told Vanity Fair of her ex in July 2015: “Why would you want to be married and have kids if this is what you wanted since you were a little boy?…Why would you not explain this all to me?”

Speaking on the UK talk show “This Morning,” Caitlyn explained she rarely speaks to Kris or the Kardashian children she helped raise — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob.

“Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it’s sad,” Caityn said. “If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her and when you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others … I certainly see them and we do this and that.

“I’m much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her. It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot.”

The source said that Caitlyn ultimately chose to take part in the docu-series “to defend the incredible legacy and dynasty her family built.”

