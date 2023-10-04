'iCarly' Reboot Canceled After 3 Seasons at Paramount+

iCarly has been canceled after three seasons, Paramount+ announced on Wednesday.

via People:

Paramount+ has canceled the 2021 reboot of the beloved Nickelodeon show of the same name after three seasons, PEOPLE can confirm.

“iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement to PEOPLE. “The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent.”

The revival series followed Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) as she relaunched her popular comedy webshow iCarly that shot her to internet fame in the original series, which ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012.

Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor also reprised their roles as cameraman Freddie Benson and Carly’s artistic big brother Spencer Shay, respectively.

Additions to the cast included Laci Mosley as Carly’s roommate Harper and Jaidyn Triplett as Freddie’s adopted stepdaughter from a previous relationship.

News of the series’ cancellation comes after Mosley, 32, wrote in response to a fan’s post on X (formerly known as Twitter) about whether iCarly would be renewed for a fourth season: “It’s canceled babes.”

She continued in a separate post, “Not a joke. The best people I’ve ever worked with in the business. Thank you for tuning in to the reboot. Everyone put their deeply kind talented souls into this.”

The season 3 finale that aired in late July ended on a major cliffhanger that teased the introduction of Carly and Spencer’s mother, whose absence in the original series was never explained.

Earlier in the episode, Carly mentioned her mom to Spencer after learning of Freddy’s plan to propose to her. “Maybe the idea of marriage spun me out so bad because what if I do the same thing to Freddie that Mom did to us?” she wondered.

Now, several fans online are expressing their distress at the series’ cancellation because they will never learn why Carly and Spencer’s mom wasn’t in the picture.

“iCarly reboot cancelled which means we’re never gonna know who Carly and Spencer’s mom is …,” one user wrote on X.

Another chimed in, “icarly really got canceled after THAT cliffhanger. They really had us wait years for Carly and Spencer to finally mention their mom and we don’t even get to see her and we’ll never get that creddie marriage ITS SO OVER ?”

As a result, fans are urging those to voice their disappointment so that Paramount+ reverses its decision to answer their long-burning question.

“where’s the petition to get icarly a s4 i’m so serious,” a viewer wrote on X.

“Can they at least give one more final season of icarly so we can see carly and spencer’s mom?” a second user echoed.

One fan suggested the following alternative: “At least give us icarly the movie to give this universe a proper ending @paramountplus.”

All three seasons of iCarly can be streamed in full on Paramount+.