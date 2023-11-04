Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome First Baby Together: Sources

Congratulations are in order for the Barkers.

via: People

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are parents again!

The Lemme founder, 44, and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, have welcomed their first baby together, sources confirm exclusively to PEOPLE.

Kardashian Barker and Barker — who wed in 2022 — revealed that they would be welcoming a baby boy during a sex reveal party in June. The rocker then spoke about his son on the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast late last month.

The couple is already parents to six children between them. Kardashian Barker shares Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick.

Barker is already a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.