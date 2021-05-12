Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos 'I Love You' on Boyfriend Travis Barker's Arm [Photos]

Apparently, Kourtney Kardashian is moonlighting as a tattoo artist.

The eldest Kardashian sister shared shared multiple photos and a video of herself tattooing the phrase “I love you” her boyfriend Travis Barker’s forearm.

“I tattoo,” Kardashian simply captioned the Instagram post.

Travis commented, “? Woman of many talents.”

He also shared a close-up shot of the final tattoo on his Instagram Story and praised Kourtney for her skills.

“Best tattoo artist @kourtneykardash,” he said.

Kourtney and Travis are really out here living their best lives…and we’re here for it!