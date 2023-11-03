Kourtney Kardashian May Have Given Birth, Travis Barker, Kylie Jenner Spotted at Hospital

There is growing evidence Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are welcoming their son Rocky into the world.

via: Daily Mail

Kardashian and her family have been spotted at the hospital this past week amid claims the reality star has already welcomed her fourth child.

A source has told DailyMail.com that Kourtney, 44, gave birth two days ago but has not wanted to share the news yet.

Meanwhile, TMZ said they had been receiving tips Kourtney had been spotted arriving to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center this past Monday, in what was another sign she was welcoming her son.

The outlet noted, however, that many fans are already aware the Kardashians give birth at this particular hospital, and added the tips may not be entirely accurate.

This will be Kourtney and husband Travis Barker’s first child together. The Kardashians star already has three other child with her ex Scott Disick.

DailyMail.com has reached out to representatives for Kourtney for comment.

Travis, 47, and Kylie, 26, were both also pictured arriving separately to the Los Angeles hospital, another indication the baby is on the way. They were both spotted arriving on Thursday.

TMZ said insiders connected to the family have been ‘unusually sketchy’ on the topic of Kourtney being at the hospital, however they were able to confirm Kourtney’s due date was scheduled for this week. Another source stated her labor would be induced.

It has been a long road for Kourtney and Travis as they spent two years trying to conceive the baby.