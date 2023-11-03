BMW Files to Repo Kroy Biermann's Rolls-Royce After Missed Payments

This past summer, BMW Financial Services filed a lawsuit against Kroy Biermann.

The car company alleges that the former football player “defaulted” on the terms of their contract by “failing to make payments as agreed,” according to court documents filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia and obtained by Page Six.

A copy of the lease submitted alongside the petition shows that Biermann, 37, signed an agreement on July 31, 2020, for a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth about $400,100.

He traded in his Rolls-Royce Wraith, worth $205,000, at the time, and so he was expected to make monthly payments of over $5,000 throughout a 36-month period.

The total amount the father of six owed by the end of the lease term was $221,763.57.

TMZ is now reporting Kroy failed to respond to BMW within the allotted time … after the company filed, months ago, for a writ of possession. That’s legal-ese for … we’re ready to repo the damn car!

With Kroy going radio silent, BMW wants the judge to give ’em the green light to get the car back from the former NFL linebacker.

Don’t forget, the repo request comes as Kroy and Kim Zolciak are deep in the hole financially amid their messy divorce.

The 2 recently asked a judge to push pause on the foreclosure of their mansion — adding the scheduled November 7 auction going through will mean they will suffer “irreparable injury to the marital estate depleting it in its entirety.”

Instead, they’ve listed it for $6 million, hoping to cash in before the bank snatches it.