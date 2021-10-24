Kodak Black Discusses Relationship with Mom After Video of Them Dancing Goes Viral [Video]

Kodak Black explained the viral video of him grabbing his mother’s butt.

According to Kodak, he decided to discuss the situation not so much for his die-hard fans but for other people who questioned his actions. “I love the shit out my momma,” Kodak said. “We‘ve been through a lot of shit, you know what I’m saying? My momma was my momma and my daddy, bro. My daddy left us when a nigga was young … we was broke as shit. Moms stood up.”

The embattled rapper went on to say that his mom stood by him when he was incarcerated and has been there for him through some of his most challenging moments. Basically, he doesn’t take her for granted at all.

“When I see my mama, homie, I adore her,” Kodak said. “I kiss her feet, homie, what you talkin’ bout boy… Some of you niggas don’t even holla at your mama. Some of you niggas don’t even call your mama, homie. Some of you niggas don’t spend time with your mama, homie… How do you expect to love a bitch if you don’t love your ol’ girl. That’s my ol’ girl. She ain’t trippin’. I don’t give a fuck what you talkin’ bout, nigga. I grabbed my mama because I treat my mama like my lady, nigga. That’s my queen, nigga.”

Kodak specified that he and his mom are not involved sexually. “We ain’t doin’ no crazy shit,” he said. The real reason he may get carried away sometimes is because he wants to make his mom feel “real beautiful.”

“I grab her, like I make her feel real beautiful. I remind my mama, ‘You beautiful, I’m fucked up bout you ma, I’m in love with you,’” he said.

The 24-year-old Florida native then went on to say that he has to question most of the things he shares on social media because he’s worried about how people will react. Instead of noticing that he was “in good spirits” in the aforementioned video clip just days after posting several suicidal tweets, Kodak expressed that detractors chose to focus on the wrong thing.

Nah Kodak violating his own mommas ass cheeks is WILD!!!!! ?????? What in the Z shit is this yall Florida nlggas some sick sickos #Repent pic.twitter.com/dcfOcDd5mS — † M?KA JxCKSON † (@dontfollowmekaa) October 10, 2021