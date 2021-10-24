Shooting at Morgan State University Homecoming Leaves One Student Injured [Photos + Video]

Morgan State University’s homecoming took a violent turn Saturday (Oct. 23) after an 18-year-old student was injured in a shooting on campus.

Students and alumni were disheartened and said this is the way they wanted to end this day of celebration.

“It’s just, like, why, you know, why?” one said.

“Were we expecting it? No, this is a homecoming,” another said. “Would you expect that at a wedding? Would you expect that at any celebration? No.”

Just before 7 p.m. following the university’s homecoming activities, Baltimore Police said officers responded to the 2300 block of Argonne Drive for a shooting and found an 18-year-old student suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is conscious, alert and in stable condition, police said.

“It was, like, a lot of people out here,” said Tyleah Satterfield, a Morgan State graduate. “I seen someone go into the ambulance truck and it was just crazy.”

Crime scene tape blocked the entrance to the Montebello Complex on south campus Saturday.

In a statement, Morgan State officials confirmed the area is secure and there is no active threat to the campus.

The Baltimore Police is actively investigating the incident with Morgan State Police.

“It’s hurtful because, as a community, in the times that we’re in, we’re supposed to stick together were supposed to empower each other,” a student said.

University officials said the campus community is encouraged to stay clear of the area at this time, as police activity is ongoing.

Officials said any student who needs counseling or other support can call the University Counseling Center at 800-422-0009 or 443-885-3130.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northern District detectives at 410-396-2444 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or their website.

The university expressed that it hoped this year’s homecoming would be a “return to tradition” after closing the campus for nearly 18 months due to COVID-19. And although the Morgan State Bears football team lost to North Carolina Central University in the homecoming game, 28-17, the school opened the doors to the newly constructed $88-million Calvin and Tina Tyler Hall Student Services Building on Friday (Oct. 22.

