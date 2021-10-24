Ed Sheeran Says He Tested Positive for Covid-19 [Photo]

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19.

via: CNN

“Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” the 30-year-old said in a statement posted to his verified Instagram account.

The news come ahead of his highly anticipated fourth studio album titled “=” (pronounced “equals”) which will be unveiled on Friday — four years after he began recording it.

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house,” Sheeran added on Instagram. “Apologies to anyone I’ve let down.”

Sheeran didn’t mention whether he was vaccinated in his post. But in July he joined James Corden for a segment on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” where the two changed the lyrics of Sheeran’s hit song, “Shape of You,” with phrases about getting a Covid-19 vaccine.

“Modera or Pfizer will do, You’ll be good after jab number two, but wait two weeks for it to take effect.”

Ed was also scheduled to make an appearance during “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 6 with actor Kieran Culkin. It’s unclear at this time whether Sheeran will be replaced, or appear virtually.