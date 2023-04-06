Kodak Black Blasts Trump Haters [Video]

Kodak Black has defended Donald Trump following his arrest over hush money allegations earlier this week.

via: HotNewHipHop

Donald Trump’s indictment and subsequent stint in police custody shook the news world recently, and Kodak Black is done with people “hating” on No. 45. Moreover, he took to his Instagram Live to vent about the reception to Trump’s arrest, namely people celebrating it. For those unaware, authorities arraigned and arrested the former president on Tuesday (April 4) on 34 felony counts for falsifying New York business records before the 2016 election. Also, his charges relate to a hush money fund set up to silence porn star Stormy Daniels for their involvements together. Even with all that in mind, Yak is sticking by Trump.

“I feel like these people are on some other s**t,” the Florida rapper ranted to his Instagram followers. “They are trying to get Trump out the way cause Trump a stand-up n***a. [Joe] Biden will let a n***a do anything. Trump is a real n***a. He’s a soldier. It ain’t how he snapped for a n***a. It ain’t even about that. Trump already had big baggage. Luggage. Y’all get off Trump, man.” Given Trump’s pardon of Kodak for falsifying records, the MC’s support is, at the very least, reciprocal and thankful. After all, it’s rare for people in Yak’s position to get any sort of empathy, justice, or even consideration from the powers that be, which is something he must deeply appreciate.

Of course, that didn’t stop people from calling the 25-year-old out online over his support of the disgraced politician. Also, this assessment comes as the 76-year-old gave an inflammatory and conspiratorial first speech after indictment to supporters in Mar-a-Lago. “They can’t beat us at the ballot box, so they try to beat us through the law,” he stated. “The only crime that I’ve committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it. The criminal is the district attorney because he illegally leaked massive amounts of grand jury information, for which he should be prosecuted — or at a minimum, he should resign.”

Regardless of his words, many hope that true justice will see the light of day in this historic and surreal case. While it’s worrisome to see this happen to a democratically elected president, at least the extent of his crimes are finally being held accountable. For people like Kodak Black, though, they have to reckon with being on the good side of the wrong side of history.