Kimora Lee Simmons Says She And Her Kids Are 'Fine' After Their House Caught Fire [Photos]

Kimora Lee Simmons is feeling grateful after experiencing a near-tragic incident at home.

via: AceShowbiz

The 48-year-old detailed the incident in an Instagram Story post on Saturday, December 2. Sharing a photo of members of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) standing in front of a smoke-filled fireplace at her home, she began, “My house caught fire. The kids and I are all fine.”

“I cannot express the deepest gratitude to the numerous battalions, ladders and units that attended to us for many hours today and quite possibly saved our lives,” the entrepreneur continued. “THANK YOU!”

Kimora is mother to five children. She shares daughters Ming, 23, and Aoki, 21, with ex-husband Russell Simmons, son Kenzo, 14, with ex Djimon Hounsou, and son Wolfe, 8, with estranged second husband Tim Leissner. She also has a son Gary, 10, whom she adopted in 2020.

Back in May, Kimora opened up about being a single parent. “Being a single mom, I think about my kids all the time and that’s it. My kids, their friends, my other kids, like, you know, I have a lot,” she told PEOPLE. “[My kids’] smiles, I feel like that’s the work that I do every day to keep that smile on their face. And again, that ‘smile’ means so much.”