Kimora Lee Simmons Doesn’t “Have A Great Relationship” With Her Kids’ Fathers

Kimora Lee Simmons is opening up about her experience co-parenting with her children’s fathers.

via: Vibe

The model and fashion designer recently spoke with Bustle, where she claimed that she doesn’t have a great co-parenting situation with her past lovers. “I don’t really have a great relationship with any of them and they’ve left me to it to just kind of do things on my own,” she said. “I do everything on my own. Like I say, I’m a single mom.”

The Baby Phat creator shares daughters Aoki, 21, and Ming, 23, with ex-husband Russell Simmons, son Kenzo, 14, with ex Djimon Hounsou, and son Wolfe, 8, with Tim Leissner. The 48-year-old also has an adopted son, Gary, 13.

Further in the conversation, Kimora also spoke on the public dispute between Russell Simmons and his daughter, Aoki on Father’s Day, after Ming wished her mother a Happy Father’s Day instead of her dad.

Russell seemingly responded with an Instagram Story that read, “Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all.”

Referring to the June event, Kimora recalled, “All my life I just sat there quietly and I took things, but I don’t have to do that. At the end of the day you go to bed, you’re with yourself. You have to be proud of the steps you’ve made and definitely not let somebody bully you or push you over…I don’t care if that’s your dad, your uncle, your friend, someone you don’t know, we’re not going to have it.”

Kimora also revealed that her exes have made her feel “bruised,” but above all, she’s still grateful for all of her children.

“I’m so bruised by it all…I feel like I’ve run into con artists every step of the way,” she recalled. “I have beautiful children, but our necessity for [men] in our life is very minimal… It’s not all that it’s cracked up to be. It’s not giving what it was supposed to have gave!”