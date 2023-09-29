Lil Baby Memphis Concert Shooter Reportedly Arrested On Several Charges

Police say a man has been arrested in a shooting that wounded one person at a Memphis concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby.

via: Rap-Up

According to a statement from authorities, the suspect faces multiple charges, including reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of weapons and drugs.

According to USA TODAY’s report on Thursday (Sept. 28) night, law enforcement officials found an array of guns, ammunition, and narcotics at the residence where Young was located. His bond was set at $150,000. The Memphis Police Department indicated in a press release that the 22-year-old, also known by his alias Kata2tymes, was a “well-documented gang member associated with the Rich and Ruthless Gang.”

Two others present at Young’s residence were also apprehended on unrelated charges. Their arrests came as part of the ongoing investigation into the unfortunate shooting that critically injured one person during Baby’s performance on Sept. 7.

The show was a part of the Atlanta native’s “It’s Only Us Tour.” It featured opening acts from artists like GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up, and Hunxho. Moreover, chaos erupted at the FedExForum — typically known for hosting NBA games and college basketball events — at around 10:23 p.m. Memphis police reported one person was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition. No other injuries were documented.

The victim, identified as Young Dolph’s cousin, CEO Jizzle, later provided a health update on Instagram. The post was reshared by DJ Akademiks with the caption, “The guy who got shot at Lil Baby’s concert already healed up… Pray for his enemies.”

However, Jizzle dismissed the notion that he asked to be shared on the streamer’s page. In the comment section, he wrote, “Ak, you didn’t have to say I requested anything because it’s false. For one, I don’t know [you]. Never asked [you] to post me either time, but since you have an obsession with posting me, I’ll reply just this one time. Have a great morning and a fantastic weekend. God bless all y’all.”

After the shooting incident, Baby took to Twitter to express regret over the abrupt ending to his Memphis show. “Unfortunately, I couldn’t perform last night in Memphis. I’ma make sure everybody gets a refund, [though],” he shared in a now-deleted tweet.