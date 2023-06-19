Kimora Lee and Daughter Aoki Lee Simmons Put Russell Simmons' Alleged Abusive Behavior on Blast in Tearful Instagram Live Broadcasts [Video]

Kimora Lee Simmons and daughter Aoki Lee Simmons are done putting up with Russell Simmons’ bad behavior.

In a tearful Instagram Live broadcast, Kimora told the world that Russell has been verbally attacking their children and lying about the status of his relationship with his daughters.

Soon after, Aoki Lee Simmons — Kimora and Russell’s 23-year-old daughter — hopped on Instagram to share her side of the story. Also breaking down into tears, Aoki Lee detailed years of her father’s bad behavior and alleged abuse.

During Aoki Lee’s broadcast, Russell joined to apologize and say he loves her — but she’s not buying it. She later posted and deleted a muted video of Russell’s alleged verbal abuse to prove her point.

