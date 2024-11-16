Candiace Dillard Bassett Happy She Left RHOP to Focus on Pregnancy: ‘I Don’t Know If I Could Have Made It’

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett is a new mom after welcoming her first child with husband Chris Bassett.

The RHOP alum, 37, tells PEOPLE exclusively that she is “so happy” she left the Bravo reality series after season 8 wrapped to focus on her pregnancy.

The former reality says stepping away from the show — and the onscreen drama — allowed her to enjoy a more peaceful, easy-going pregnancy.

“I’m just so happy and content and satisfied with how soft my pregnancy was. It was leisurely and kind and beautiful and fun and just spoiled,” says Candiace, who appeared in six seasons of RHOP before announcing her exit back in March.

“It was everything because I was literally doing whatever I wanted,” she continues. “Working out was so empowering, eating whatever the hell I wanted, demanding whatever food from my husband, and he was running to the store at midnight to get whatever I needed. It was amazing.”

Candiace says she was surprised to discover how much she “loved” being pregnant. “I thought I was going to hate it,” she admits. “And I was so afraid of being sick and not accepting the changes in my body and just all of the unknown things that you read about.”

When she reflects on how differently her pregnancy experience would have been had she gone ahead with filming for season 9 of RHOP, Candiace insists, “I don’t know that I could have made it.”

“I know that I would not have had that [positive] experience if I had been going through my pregnancy, the meat of my pregnancy, which is the second trimester, which is the time where you’re not sick anymore [and] your energy kind of comes back,” she explains. “That’s the time that you can really thrive. And I would’ve not enjoyed it. I would’ve been robbed of what was the most beautiful experience of my life outside of [Jett] being born.”

Candiace tells PEOPLE she has absolutely no regrets about her decision to depart the Bravo franchise. “None whatsoever. Not one,” she says. “I’m not watching the show, just because so much is going on, but I hear people are loving it so I’m happy to hear it’s doing well.”

