“This Ring is From My Stylist” — Jhene Aiko Dispels Big Sean Engagement Rumors

Singer Jhene Aiko shut down rumors that she and rapper Big Sean were finally engaged after 8 years of dating.

On Friday, November 15, the singer made use of her X account, formerly known as Twitter, to set the record straight.

Jhene’s clarification came after she caught wind of a viral post featuring a TikTok video of her and Big Sean as they were snapped during an outing. Jhene could be seen wearing a ring on her finger, prompting fans to think that the rapper had proposed to her. “Bullywing works,” the fan wrote on TikTok.

Jhene, however, made it clear that there was no proposal. “The ring is from my stylist,” the “While We’re Young” songstress explained. “It only fit on that finger. The more you know.”

When a fan asked if it’s not a wedding ring, Jhene replied, “Correct. I did get myself something beautiful for my right hand tho.”

This ring is from my stylist ? it only fit on that finger ? the more you know ? — Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo (@JheneAiko) November 15, 2024

Correct ? I did get myself something beautiful for my right hand tho ? — Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo (@JheneAiko) November 16, 2024

Catching wind to her clarification, fans had mixed responses. “Yet she is intentionally flashing the ring on the finger. She knew what it would cause people to think. She wants to get people talking,” someone commented.

Another suggested Jhene to leave Big Sean, saying, “its time to go im sorry.” One other wrote, “This is PATHETIC.”

Meanwhile, Jhene’s comments arrived after Big Sean addressed speculations about their secret marriage. “[No] secret industry marriage,” he shared during his appearance on Charlamagne Tha God’s “Out of Context” podcast.

The rapper, who has been dating Jhene for 8 years, went on saying, “It’s a little personal, you know what I mean,” he admitted. “But just like to be real with you, just like any people who have dealt with love, we’ve had our ups and downs, you know what I’m saying? And I think it’s still finding the right navigation through it all.”

He continued, “I don’t like putting our personal business out there like that. But there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”

