Britney Spears’ Youngest Son Jayden, 18, ‘Reached Out’ To ‘Mend’ Rocky Relationship — As Singer Makes Final $20K a Month Child Support Payment to Ex-Husband Kevin Federline

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Britney Spears’ youngest son, Jayden, took the initiative to repair their strained relationship.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the young adult has made the first move towards building a better relationship with his famous mother as his father, Kevin Federline, receives his final child support payment from the pop star.

A source close to the family said: “Jayden is spending time back in California but does not live with Britney.

Advertisement

“All of his friends are still in California and he wanted to come back after graduating high school. Jayden reached out to Britney and initiated the conversation.”

The insider added: “He is open to mending the relationship with his mom and seeing where things go. It’s going to take time and will not be an immediate reconciliation. They have seen each other twice and (it) was very brief.”

Jayden has had a troubled relationship with his mother after he spoke out about her struggles of juggling her public and private life.

During a 2022 interview, he said: “I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that.

Advertisement

“We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state. If I complained, she went after (my brother). I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better.”

The Grammy winner has made repeated attempts to reach out to her sons after their move to Hawaii with their father.

A second source told Us Weekly: “Jayden and Britney have a great relationship”, and claimed the 18-year-old would “likely be based in California long-term” as he plans to attend college in the state.

Jayden and Spears’ brief “reconciliation” comes as the Toxic singer is set to write her last child support check on Friday, November 15.

Advertisement

The pop star has been making bi-monthly payments of $10,000 to Federline for the last 17 years.

At one point, the failed rapper had been getting $40,000 a month from Spears because their two kids lived with him full-time in Hawaii, but they settled on $20,000 after their eldest son, Sean Preston, turned 18.

via: Radar Online