The Fans Lost: Jake Paul Wins Netflix Fight Against Mike Tyson

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Jake Paul proved victorious against Mike Tyson on Friday night in Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions‘ (MVP) heavyweight boxing mega-event, streaming live globally on the platform.

Paul and Tyson went all eight rounds, with Paul coming out victorious via unanimous decision.

Immediately after the fight, Paul was humble about his victory, saying, “First and foremost, Mike Tyson … it’s such an honor. Let’s give it up for Mike, he’s a legend. He’s the greatest to ever do it. He’s the GOAT. I look up to him, I’m inspired by him, and we wouldn’t be here today without him.”

Tyson spoke about his performance, saying, “I didn’t prove nothing to anybody, only to myself.” He also gave props to Paul as an athlete, saying, “He’s a very good fighter.”

The Nov. 15 fight took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Presenters and commentators included Roy Jones Jr., Cedric the Entertainer, Kate Abdo and Rosie Perez. Prior to the fight, Netflix released the docuseries “Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson,” about the two athletes preparing for the event.

There were three fights on the main card before Paul vs. Tyson. The first was a super middleweight battle, where Neeraj Goyat defeated Whindersson Nunes. The second was a welterweight match between Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos, which ended in split draw, resulting in Barrios retaining the WBC welterweight title. The co-main event was a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, with Taylor emerging victorious.

via: Variety

Many stretches of the broadcast were marked by fans complaining on social media that Netflix had buffering issues, causing blurry video or lagging during the live event.

So the reports are in. #netflix wasnt ready for this. This is unwatchable. https://t.co/aajYTaesXL — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 16, 2024

I've been having streaming issues during live action on Netflix — and I'm dreading freezing and buffering during Paul-Tyson. I guess servers just don't have the bandwith for the worldwide magnitude of this. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 16, 2024

#netflix is bombing the production. Mics quitting, ear pieces, not working, screen freezes, fuzzy pics. Total sh1tshow pic.twitter.com/flSdhMsIB5 — Troutbum411 (@troutbum411) November 16, 2024