Prosecutors Reportedly Accuse Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of Using His Family and Recent 55th Birthday Celebration to Manipulate Potential Jury Members [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 28 mins ago

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is reportedly accused of using his family.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has allegedly used his kids and recent social media posts as a tactic to sway a potential jury in his favor in his federal criminal case.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the federal prosecutors have accused the disgraced music mogul of orchestrating a media campaign around his 55th birthday.

In new legal documents, prosecutors claimed Diddy involved his family members in planning and executing a carefully orchestrated reframing of the rapper’s image.

The prosecutors specifically pointed out an Instagram video posted by Diddy’s children on their social media accounts, which they allege was done at the accused sex traffickers’ direction.

According to the prosecutors, this calculated move to influence public opinion is just one of the reasons why Diddy should remain in detention at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) while awaiting trial on charges including racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The prosecutors claimed the Show Me Your Soul rapper presents a flight risk due to his substantial financial resources and poses a danger to the public because of his alleged history of violence.

They also claimed Diddy has been actively trying to reach out to potential witnesses and abuse victims to influence their testimonies against him.

As previously reported, Combs has been accused of sexual assault and physical abuse by several potential victims over the past few months.

Recently, the disgraced rapper was hit with seven new abuse claims made by four men and three women since being arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering.

The young aspiring artist said he was making small talk with Combs when he attended a 2022 party in a Manhattan hotel penthouse when he was 17.

Identifying himself as John Doe, he claimed Diddy drugged him with a drink he handed him when he arrived.

The latest round of lawsuits against the rapper includes harrowing accounts, such as the alleged drugging and assault of a 13-year-old at an MTV Video Music Awards party in 2000 and another incident where Combs reportedly sexually assaulted a man in a Macy’s store.

Some of the new alleged victims have said unidentified celebrities also assaulted them.

In response to the new lawsuits, Combs’ lawyers referred to a statement addressing earlier lawsuits.

They said: “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process.

“In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – adult or minor, man or woman.”

via: RadarOnline.com

